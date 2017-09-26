Don’t fall for this Netflix email scam

The latest online scam phishing for people’s bank account information is targeting Netflix customers.

In scam emails that are designed to look like they’re coming from Netflix, customers are told there has been a billing error and their payment details need to be updated.

The email sometimes asks for updated information to be sent in an email, or can also contain a link to a fake website that asks users to enter their banking details.

If you receive an email like this, DO NOT CLICK the link without making sure it’s a legitimate email from Netflix or any other company.

If you need to check whether there are any issues with your Netflix account, it’s best to log in to their website directly and check your account that way.

According to Netflix, the company will never ask for personal or payment information of any type to be sent over email. The company does send out emails regarding users’ accounts, however, and advises customers to check any links before visiting them.

Here’s the official Netflix statement regarding phishing attempts:

“Phishing is an attempt to acquire your personal information by pretending to represent a website or company you trust online. Phishers will go to great lengths to try to take over your account or steal your personal information. They may create fake websites that look like Netflix, or send emails that imitate us and ask you for personal information. Netflix will never ask for any personal information to be sent to us over email. This includes: Payment information (credit card number, debit card number, direct debit account, PIN, etc.).

Social security number for US citizens (in any form), identification number, or tax identification number.

Your account password. Netflix may email you to update this information with a link to our website, but be cautious of fake emails that may link to phishing websites. If you’re unsure about a link in an email, you can always hover your cursor over the link to see where it directs in which you can see the real linked web address at the bottom of most browsers. If you believe you have received a phishing message, visit our Help Center to learn how to report it to us.”