Could Dwyane Wade be the Indians good luck charm?

CLEVELAND– Dwyane Wade is in the market for a new team and reports indicate he’s joining the Cavaliers.

That could be good news for the Indians too. How so?

In 2003, Wade signed his contract with the Miami Heat. That same year, the city’s MLB counterpart won the World Series.

Last year, the Chicago native returned home to play with the Bulls. Then the Cubs broke their championship drought and beat the Indians in a historic World Series.

D-Wade even acknowledged the trend in a tweet last year.

I'm not mad at this… Haha pic.twitter.com/0SUmdtuaZX — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 3, 2016

On Tuesday, ESPN reported Wade is nearing a commitment to sign with Cleveland and the deal could be finalized as early as Wednesday.

As for the Indians, they clinched the AL Central and have home field advantage for the American League Division Series. They also set a new AL record with 22 straight wins and have the second-best record in baseball.

