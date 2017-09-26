Cleveland police officers, Browns team up at youth football practice

CLEVELAND– Despite the recent tension between some NFL players and members of law enforcement, there’s a group putting their differences aside to help Cleveland-area children.

Several members of the Cleveland Browns will join Cleveland police officers at a youth football practice at the Michael Zone Recreation Center on Lorain Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The event is part of the “Browns Give Back” program, the team’s commitment to education and youth football.

Ibraheim Campbell and Rashard Higgins were in attendance.