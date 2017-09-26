Cleveland-area pastors unite to help Puerto Rico

CLEVELAND– A group of Cleveland-area pastors are uniting in their call to help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The United Pastors in Mission will hold a news conference at noon at Mt. Zion Church in Oakwood Village on Tuesday to announce its efforts. The group plans to host a benefit concert on Oct. 5.

Puerto Rico, which is a U.S. territory, was devastated earlier this month when Hurricane Maria hit. The storm is to blame for at least 45 deaths.

The storm also knocked out power to the island, making communication and relief efforts difficult. It could take months to restore electricity, as thousands are still evacuating because of rising floodwaters.

United Pastors in Mission already sent trucks of supplies to Houston and Miami following Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

