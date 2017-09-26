City banning people over 16 from trick-or-treating on Halloween

BATHURST, NEW BRUNSWICK — The city council in Bathurst, New Brunswick, is cracking down on trick-or-treating.
New rules expected to pass in early October forbid anyone older than 16 years from trick-or-treating, CBC News reports.
It also relaxes the curfew to 8 p.m.
Anyone caught with a mask in public after curfew or anyone over 16 found trick-or-treating can be fined up to $200.
Council members said older residents had been concerned about kids causing trouble and public safety. A city spokesman says no one will actually be running after kids on Halloween.
47.618351 -65.651336