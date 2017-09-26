Christmas in October! Here’s when you can get your favorite holiday beer

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The brewing elves at Great Lakes Brewing Company have this year’s batch of Christmas Ale ready for their First Pour Party.

The ale will be released at the party on Oct. 26.

The First Pour celebration is free and open to the public. Great Lakes, 2516 Market, opens at 11 a.m. Brewer Santa will deliver and tap the first keg of Christmas Ale at 11:30 a.m.

There will be Christmas Ale themed menu specials. There will also be a DJ from 4 to 9 p.m. and photos with Santa from 4 to 7 p.m.

On Oct. 30, Christmas Ale bottles and kegs will be available at the GLBC gift shop and throughout their distribution markets.

