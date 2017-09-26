Best view this year of International Space Station is tonight

International Space Station (Photo credit: NASA)

CLEVELAND– The best view of the International Space Station this year is happening Tuesday.

Cleveland State research astronomer Jay Reynolds said it’s like a farewell salute to summer and this recent series of hot days.

The space station appears as a bright light that will not blink. Reynolds said it will pass through a large triangle of stars, referred to as “The Summer Triangle.”

The space station will rise at 8:36 p.m. That’s when you should look to the southwest, a little left of where the sun set. The view peaks just a few minutes later with the station nearly straight overhead. It will fade at 8:40 p.m.

Reynolds also said if you look at the moon Tuesday night, you can see Saturn right below it.