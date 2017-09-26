× Best view this year of International Space Station is tonight

CLEVELAND– The best view of the International Space Station this year is happening Tuesday.

Cleveland State research astronomer Jay Reynolds said it’s like a farewell salute to summer and this recent series of hot days.

The space station appears as a bright light that will not blink. Reynolds said it will pass through a large triangle of stars, referred to as “The Summer Triangle.”

The space station will rise at 8:36 p.m. That’s when you should look to the southwest, a little left of where the sun set. The view peaks just a few minutes later with the station nearly straight overhead. It will fade at 8:40 p.m.

Reynolds also said if you look at the moon Tuesday night, you can see Saturn right below it.