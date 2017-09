CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Police are investigating the murder of a 27-year-old female in Cuyahoga Falls.

The woman was found Sept. 23 at around 7:15 p.m. in an apartment in the 1000 block of Howe Avenue.

She had multiple stab wounds.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department are investigating.

