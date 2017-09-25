VFW Post in Strongsville will no longer televise any NFL games after national anthem protests

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A VFW Post in Strongsville that garnered support in August for refusing to televise Browns games is expanding its ban.

The sign at Post 3345 now says: “VFW Post 3345 Home of the NFL No-Zone!!”

In a massive show of defiance this past weekend, more than 200 NFL players protested words spoken by President Donald Trump by choosing not to stand for the national anthem. Many coaches locked arms with the players.

The protest followed a Friday rally in Huntsville, Alabama, where Trump said: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say get that son of a (expletive) off the field right now, out, he’s fired, he’s fired.”

Tim Zvoncheck, commander of VFW Post 3345, says the new sign was posted Monday morning.

“After what happened with the NFL players Sunday we decided to cancel our NFL red zone, and we will not be showing the games at our post,” Zvoncheck said. “It’s over for us.”

Zvoncheck said the veterans are upset over players kneeling during the anthem.

Back in August, after a dozen Browns players kneeled during the national anthem, the post put up a sign that said: “We like our Browns – we love our flag more. Your games will no longer be shown here. God Bless America!”

