Toddler killed, mom in hospital after being hit by truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– A young boy was killed during an accident on Cleveland’s east side Monday afternoon.

A 19-year-old woman was pushing a stroller across the apron of a parking lot on Green Road near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland police said an approaching truck went off the road, striking the mother and her child.

The truck also hit a tree on the other side of the road.

The child, a 22-month-old boy, died. The woman was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition, police said.

The truck driver did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was not arrested at the scene.

Accident investigators responded to the scene. The case will be turned over to the prosecutor’s office.