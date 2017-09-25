Several schools closed today due to the September heat wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio - A snow day in northeast Ohio is not an unusual event come wintertime.

But closing for a heat wave....in September?

It's happening.

A number of area schools, including the Parma City School District, will be closed today, Sept. 25, because of the forecasted high temps and humidity.

Nearly two dozen Constellation Schools throughout Northeast Ohio are also closed due to the heat.

All Constellation Schools are CLOSED tomorrow Monday September 25, 2017 due to heat. — ConstellationSchools (@ConstellationOH) September 25, 2017

Several Catholic schools are closed as well.

Due to the predicted heat and humidity tomorrow, Monday, September 25, Holy Name will be CLOSED. Please stay cool and safe! — Holy Name HighSchool (@HNGreenwave) September 25, 2017

The NIHF STEM High School in Akron is also closed. But it's due to a water issue.

The Fox 8 weather team confirms that we are in a heat wave right now.

For the past four days, the temperature has been over 90. And for the past four days, a new high record has been set.

