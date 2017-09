× Parma City School District to be closed Tuesday due to heat

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma City School District is closing for another day, due to heat.

Parma Schools tweeted that the district will be closed Tuesday, due to “high forecasted temperatures and humidity levels. The safety of students and staff in all of our buildings is our highest priority.”

The PCSD will be closed tomorrow, Sept. 26, due to high heat and humidity levels. Click here for more info: https://t.co/1QQ38AXVWY — Parma Schools (@ParmaSchools) September 25, 2017

The district also canceled classes Monday for the same reason. Several other schools cancelled classes, too.