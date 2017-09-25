‘My voice is more important’: LeBron supports protesting athletes, but won’t kneel during anthem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James said while he supports athletes who have expressed their feelings during the national anthem, fans won't see him personally taking a knee.

"My voice, for me personally, is more important than my knee," James said during a Cleveland Cavaliers media day Monday.

James made the remark after being asked what he would do when the Cavs' season started if "things didn't improve."

The question comes after a massive show of defiance this past weekend by hundreds of NFL players. More than 200 players chose not to stand for the national anthem, and several coaches locked arms with their players.

Their protests came in response to words spoken by President Donald Trump at a rally in Alabama Friday. Trump said: Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say get that son of a (expletive) off the field right now, out, he’s fired, he’s fired.”

James said Monday that while he wouldn't take a knee like many other athletes, everyone has the right to express their feelings about what is going on in the world.

"What I say, I think it should hit home for a lot of people, he said. "I don't believe I need to get on my knee to even further what I'm talking about. My voice and what I do in my community and what I stand for, I don't think I have to show you guys more by getting on a knee."

He said some who are "trying to divide us" say the protests disrespect the flag and our military and "everyone who has made the world free."

But he disagrees.

"It's about equality, and people having the option and freedom to speak about things they feel are not just," said James.

