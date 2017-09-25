Missing: Jakyrra Hines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Jakyrra Hines, 16, hasn't been seen since Sept. 1.

She left for John Adams High School that morning and never came home.

Jakyrra has a scar on her left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5262.

