Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We're welcoming a new reporter to our growing Fox 8 family.

Adrienne DiPiazza recently worked at our sister station WGHP in Greensboro, North Carolina. But now she calls Cleveland home.

She was recently married and moved to Cleveland with her husband. She likes to hike, cook, yoga and is a huge Tribe fan.

Watch the video player above for more.