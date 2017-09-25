LeBron James: Intentions to end career in Cleveland haven’t changed

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– LeBron James says his intentions to finish his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t changed.

While covering a variety of topics, including former teammate Kyrie Irving, the newest members of the Cavs and even President Donald Trump, LeBron also talked about his free agency. He has the option after this season, but his priority is winning with this team now.

“That’s why I sit up here today, still in this uniform, still ready to lead this franchise to a championship, put us in a position where we can be successful,” James told reporters at Cavs media day on Monday.

He said he will think about free agency next summer. When asked what decisions he has to make if he’s not leaving, LeBron mentioned the terms of his contract.

There were huge moves across the NBA during the off season, with Irving going to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic.

“This has been the best NBA off season I’ve seen… And I wasn’t a part of it,” James said with a smile as he left the podium.

