Fox 8 Recipe Box: Lauren’s Fall Angel Food Trifle

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the kitchen manager at Luna Bakery and Cafe in Cleveland Heights, Lauren Shaffer knows a thing or two about baking.

She'll bring her know-how to the Veggie U 2017 Food & Wine Gala on Saturday, September 30th at the 925 Building in downtown Cleveland.

Guests will be treated to Shaffer's "Fall Angel Food Trifle." She shared the recipe ahead of the event during Monday's Fox 8 News in the Morning.

Lauren's Fall Angel Food Trifle

Ingredients:

3 cups pecans

2 cups sugar

1 cup liquid (half water, half bourbon)

Pinch salt

Instructions:

Bring sugar, salt and liquid to a boil Add nuts, stir until crystalized Cube and toast angel food cake Layer with nut mixture, roasted fruit and caramel

Roasted Pears

Ingredients:

Pears

1 cup heavy cream,

3 T. butter

Cinnamon

Ginger

Nutmeg

Cardaman

Allspice

Cloves

Lemon

Bourbon

Salt

Instructions:

Combine cream and butter. Place pear pieces in Pyrex baking dish. Cover with cream and butter. Add spices. Bake at 350 degrees until liquid bubbles