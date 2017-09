Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - 5 DAYS IN A ROW and we're heading for day #6!

It’s another consecutive, record-breaking day in Cleveland as we hit 93°! We may come close or break another one Tuesday too.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

To give you an idea of how rare it is to reach 90° this late in September (after the 21st), it’s only happened 10 other times. Historically, the chances are under 1%.

How are your allergies doing? Here's the pollen count for our area: