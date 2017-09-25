School closings

Monday night: Cowboys kneel, but before the national anthem

GLENDALE, AZ – The Dallas Cowboys made a show of unity before their game against the Arizona Cardinals, but it wasn’t during the national anthem.

GLENDALE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 25: Members of the Dallas Cowboys link arms before the National Anthem at the start of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Dallas players all kneeled with owner Jerry Jones and his family before a giant American flag was unfurled, drawing some boos from the Cardinals fans. They rose arm-in-arm just before the singing of the anthem. The demonstration was intended as a statement for equality and a representation of unity, according to ESPN’s sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

Jones has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and it was unclear if his team would protest during the anthem, as teams across the NFL did Sunday. The Cowboys kneeled near the 50-yard line.

GLENDALE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 and head coach Bruce Arians of the Arizona Cardinals link arms during the National Anthem before the start of the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The Cardinals gathered on the goal line as a team, some of them locking arms, during the anthem. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell and his family and general manager Steve Keim joined them.

Neither team has ever had a player kneel during the anthem.

