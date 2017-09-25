Convicted Craigslist killer appealing death sentence

AKRON, Ohio — Craigslist killer Richard Beasley is appealing his death sentence in the Ohio Supreme Court.

In 2013, Beasley, 58, was handed three death sentences by Judge Lynne Callahan for the murders of Ralph Geiger, 56, of Akron; David Pauley, 51, of Norfolk, Virginia; and Timothy Kern, 47, of Massillon.

All three responded to a help wanted advertisement for a farm hand that was placed on Craigslist.

The Ohio Supreme Court will hear Beasley’s appeal Tuesday.

Beasley says national media coverage prevented him from getting a fair trial in Summit County.

The attorney general’s office says pretrial publicity barely made an impact on the jury pool.

