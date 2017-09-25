Cleveland Clinic CEO: GOP health care bill inefficient, costly  

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic’s chief executive says he’s opposed to the GOP health bill in the U.S. Senate because he believes it will burden hospitals, throw people off insurance, and fail to address the rising cost of health care.

Dr. Toby Cosgrove said Monday he is concerned that revisions made to the bill Sunday didn’t give doctors and insurers enough time to assess the impact of the proposed legislation. He says a bipartisan effort is needed.

The GOP’s last-ditch legislative push to scrap President Barack Obama’s health care law would eliminate Obama’s expansion of Medicaid and give block grants to states.

The Cleveland Clinic is among the largest health systems in the country. Cosgrove has been a consistent critic of Republican efforts to repeal Obama’s health reforms the past few months.

