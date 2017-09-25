Cleveland Cavaliers meet with members of the media

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– The new-look Cleveland Cavaliers will meet with reporters on Monday for their annual media day.

LeBron James and head coach Tyronn Lue are expected to take the podium at the Cleveland Clinic Courts to field questions. We’ll also get a better look at the new Nike uniforms.

**Watch the Cavs.com live stream once it begins**

It’s been a busy off-season in Cleveland. They started the summer without a general manager and later named Koby Altman to the role. Altman has been with the Cavaliers since 2012 and was serving as the team’s interim GM after they parted ways with David Griffin.

With a GM in place, the Cavaliers signed point guard Derrick Rose to a one-year, $2.1 million deal. The 28-year-old is a three-time NBA All-Star, but has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

After Kyrie Irving requested a trade, the point guard was sent to Boston. In exchange, the Cavaliers received Celtics Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and an unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick from Brooklyn.

Thomas, the 5-foot-9 point guard, is dealing with a hip injury that could keep him sidelined. His exact recovery time is not known.

Other off-season additions include 31-year-old forward Jeff Green and Cedi Osman of the Turkish Basketball League.

The Cavs start the preseason at Quicken Loans Arena on Oct. 4 against the Hawks. The team’s first regular season game is Oct. 17 at home against former Cavs Irving and the Boston Celtics.

