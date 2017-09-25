Another record high temp likely to be broken today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looks like we’re going to break another record. The forecast high today is 90 degrees. Record high 88 set in 2007, 1900 and 1891.

Several schools in NE Ohio are closed today due to the heat.

We’re officially in a heat wave! So far, a 4-day stretch of 90+ days.

Still little movement in the overall pattern for the next few days. To give you an idea of how rare it is to reach 90 this late in September (after the 21st) it’s only happened TWO other times. Once in 1953 (95) and 1895 (92). Historically, the chances are under 1%.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast: