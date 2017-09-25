Akron police say 6-month-old baby treated for possible overdose

AKRON, Ohio– Police in Akron are investigating the possible overdose of a 6-month-old baby.

Akron police say, shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, officers and paramedics responded to Boulevard Street for a baby who wasn’t breathing due to a possible overdose.

The baby boy was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, and was left in the care of the hospital staff for ongoing treatment.

Another child living at the home, a 1-year-old boy, was removed from the residence and placed in the care of Summit County Children Services.

Police say there is an ongoing investigation into the conditions at the home.

No charges have been filed at this time.