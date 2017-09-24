Woollybear 45 in pictures! Share your photos with us

VERMILION, Ohio – Thousands of folks turned out for the 45th Annual Woollybear Festival on Sunday.

As always, the parade was the highlight of the day. There was also lots of good food and a whole bunch of family fun.

People and pets dressed up in their brown and orange as a tribute to the forecasting caterpillar. According to legend, the wider the brown stripe on the woollybear, the milder the winter weather.

