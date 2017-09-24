Vermilion officer struck by car Sunday

VERMILION, Ohio – Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says his department is investigating after a Vermilion officer was struck by a driver Sunday afternoon while directing traffic.

“We just found out his arm was bruised but not broken,” the sheriff said. “He is expected to be OK.”

There was quite a bit of traffic in Vermilion on Sunday, since it was Fox 8’s Woollybear Festival and a perfect day to be near the lake.

The driver stopped after the crash, which was near Route 60 and Route 2. Deputies are investigating. No official charges have been filed.