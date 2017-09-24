Vermilion officer struck by car Sunday
VERMILION, Ohio – Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says his department is investigating after a Vermilion officer was struck by a driver Sunday afternoon while directing traffic.
“We just found out his arm was bruised but not broken,” the sheriff said. “He is expected to be OK.”
There was quite a bit of traffic in Vermilion on Sunday, since it was Fox 8’s Woollybear Festival and a perfect day to be near the lake.
The driver stopped after the crash, which was near Route 60 and Route 2. Deputies are investigating. No official charges have been filed.
41.421989 -82.364607