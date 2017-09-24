Springfield Township police ask for help finding missing 22-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Police in Springfield Township are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing “at risk” man last seen Sunday morning.

Devantay Gilbert, is 22 years old. He is 5’5″ and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen at 3344 Carper Avenue at around 8:20 a.m. in Akron wearing a white shirt and black or blue shorts.

At that time, Devantay got into an older model dark blue minivan that had rust on the passenger side of the vehicle. The van was driven by a light-skinned black man and there were two black female passengers in it.

According to police, Devantay is developmentally disabled and is at risk until he is found.

Anyone with information that can help safely locate Devantay is asked to call 911 or to contact the Springfield Twp. Police at (330) 784-1609.