September heat wave: some schools, including Parma City, closed Monday

PARMA, Ohio – A snow day in northeast Ohio is not an unusual event come wintertime.

But closing for a heat wave….in September?

It’s happening.

Click here for the Fox 8 closings page.

A number of area schools, including the Parma City School District, will be closed on Monday, September 25 because of the forecasted high temps and humidity.

The Fox 8 weather team confirms that we are in a heat wave right now. For the past four days, the temperature has been over 90. And for the past four days, a new high record has been set.

Enjoy the….heat day…kids. Stay cool, keep hydrated and have fun!

