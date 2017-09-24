September heat wave: some schools, including Parma City, closed Monday
PARMA, Ohio – A snow day in northeast Ohio is not an unusual event come wintertime.
But closing for a heat wave….in September?
It’s happening.
A number of area schools, including the Parma City School District, will be closed on Monday, September 25 because of the forecasted high temps and humidity.
The Fox 8 weather team confirms that we are in a heat wave right now. For the past four days, the temperature has been over 90. And for the past four days, a new high record has been set.
Enjoy the….heat day…kids. Stay cool, keep hydrated and have fun!
