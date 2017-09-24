Let’s all go to the festival! Schedule of events for Woollybear 45

VERMILION, Ohio– Today’s the big day: Woollybear 45!
Thousands of people will head to Vermilion for the fun-filled Woollybear Festival.
**Check back for a LIVE stream of the parade!**
Here is a schedule of events:
9am: Kids’ Races
10am: Woollybear 500 caterpillar race preliminaries with Big Chuck and Lil John
11am: King and Queen Woollybear costume judging
Noon: Animal, pet/Woollybear costume judging
1:30pm: Parade.. featuring your FOX 8 favorites
3:45pm: Todd Meany and the Ace Molar band perform
5pm: Finals of Woollybear 500 caterpillar race
41.421989 -82.364607