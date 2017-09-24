Let’s all go to the festival! Schedule of events for Woollybear 45

VERMILION, Ohio– Today’s the big day: Woollybear 45!

Thousands of people will head to Vermilion for the fun-filled Woollybear Festival.

**Check back for a LIVE stream of the parade!**

Here is a schedule of events:

9am: Kids’ Races

10am: Woollybear 500 caterpillar race preliminaries with Big Chuck and Lil John

11am: King and Queen Woollybear costume judging

Noon: Animal, pet/Woollybear costume judging

1:30pm: Parade.. featuring your FOX 8 favorites

3:45pm: Todd Meany and the Ace Molar band perform

5pm: Finals of Woollybear 500 caterpillar race