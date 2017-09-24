× Four dead in fiery crash in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio – Four people, two men and two women, died after a fiery car crash in Lake Township in Stark County on Sunday.

It happened on State Route 43 just south of State Street at around 5:55 p.m. according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The car, a Dodge Challenger, was traveling north on Rt. 43 at what the Patrol says was a “high rate of speed.” The vehicle lost control, drove through a soybean field and hit a large tree.

The passenger in the front seat was ejected.

The impact caused the car to burst into flames, trapping three of the riders inside of it. According to the patrol, the victims inside the car were burned beyond recognition.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.