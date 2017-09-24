Cleveland police investigating two fatal shootings over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the deaths of two people, who were fatally shot in separate incidents this weekend.

The first occurred Saturday around 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 92nd Street. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was taken to University Hospitals, where he died. The suspect, a 49-year-old man, was arrested a short time later.

Cleveland police responded to another shooting Saturday evening just after 9 p.m., in the 4200 block of West 123rd Street. Officers found a shooting victim sitting in his car with a gunshot wound to his upper-thigh.

The unidentified male victim was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said the male victim's friend found him unconscious and bleeding and called 911. Police have no suspects.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings should call the Cleveland Division of Police.