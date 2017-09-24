City worker hurt in early-morning crash on Shoreway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A worker with the City of Cleveland went to the hospital early Sunday morning after being injured in a crash on the Shoreway.

It happened around 4 a.m. between the East 55th Street and MLK exits. Police say a car carrying four people slammed into a work truck that was painting lines on the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the city truck was hurt and taken to the hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Officials on the scene did not say if the driver would face any charges.

Further details were not immediately released.

