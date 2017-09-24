Charity golf outing held for fallen Cleveland Officer David Fahey

AVON — Family, friends, and fellow Cleveland police officers are golfing for charity Sunday morning in memory of fallen Officer David Fahey.

The event was held at Bob-O-Links Golf Course in Avon. The hope is to raise $20,000 to go towards a student at St. Edward High School, where Officer Fahey’s graduated.

The Fahey Family has not yet determined if the student will be a freshman or senior, but say they wanted the money to go towards a single-parent household because Fahey’s mother, Jackie Ketterer, was a single mother herself, and knows how hard the struggle can be.

Fahey, 39, was helping to direct traffic at a crash on Interstate 90 west in Cleveland on Jan. 24. Court documents said a Lorain man was speeding when he hit the officer and drove away.

