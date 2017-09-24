Browns favored to win against Colts

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are hoping to get that preseason (winning) feeling back as they look for their first win of the regular season on Sunday vs. Indianapolis. The Colts will be without starting quarterback Andrew Luck for Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery earlier this year. The Browns likely will be without first overall pick Myles Garrett for a third straight week as he battles back from a high ankle sprain. Garrett is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

The Browns and rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer are looking to get that sour taste out of their mouth after the performance they had a week ago in Baltimore. Kizer left the game with a migraine headache, only to return in the third quarter. The rookie QB finished the day with 4 turnovers including three interceptions. Kizer will be without his favorite target this week in Corey Coleman who broke a bone in his hand and will miss significant time after undergoing surgery earlier this week. Kenny Britt who has been a disappointment through the first couple of weeks of the season met with head coach Hue Jackson this week and the coach asked him to step-up and bring some energy.

“0-2 is not where we wanted to be and it is not where we are going to stay. As long as we do the right things and do the small things that we have been missing the last two games, I believe that we can be contending in this league,” Britt said.

For the first time in 21 straight games, the Browns are favored against the Colts on Sunday. The last time the Browns were road favorites was on December 2, 2012, at Oakland where they were favored by 1 point. They haven’t been a bigger road favorite since 2007. Kickoff Sunday is at 1:00 from Lucas Oil Stadium.

More on the Browns, here.