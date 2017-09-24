× Brissett gets in sync to lead Colts past Browns 31-28

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jacoby Brissett ran for two touchdowns, threw for another and the Colts defense held off Cleveland’s late charge Sunday to preserve a 31-28 victory.

Brissett, acquired in a trade with New England earlier this month, looked much more comfortable in his second start, going 17 of 24 with 259 yards and running five times for 14 yards.

Indy (1-2) avoided its first 0-3 start in six years.

Cleveland (0-3) lost its 15th consecutive road game despite being favored for the first time since 2015 and a road favorite for the first time since 2012.

