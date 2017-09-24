Another one bites the dust: new record high set again Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Another record-breaking day in Cleveland Sunday, we hit 93! Looks like we’re going to break another one Monday too. Forecast high 90 degrees. Record high 88 set in 2007, 1900 and 1891. We’re officially in a heat wave! So far, a 4-day stretch of 90+ days.

To give you an idea of how rare it is to reach 90 this late in September (after the 21st) it’s only happened TWO other times. Once in 1953 (95) and 1895 (92). Historically, the chances are under 1%.