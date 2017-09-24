Akron police: Man arrested after chase, crash and standoff with officers

AKRON — A 35-year-old man is in custody after leading Akron police on a chase and an hour-long standoff, which ended with police removing him from the car.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, when officers spotted a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driving recklessly on East Market Street near Seiberling Road.

Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver took off, leading police on a chase through the Goodyear neighborhoods, Akron police said in a news release.

After several minutes, the driver lost control and struck a parked car on Arnold Avenue.

Officers commanded the suspect out of the car multiple times, but he refused to come out and made several “movements inside the car,” the release said. Thats when, police say, an officer fired a shot into the car.

The suspect continued to move around so the officers backed away. The SWAT team then responded and tried to negotiate with the suspect, but he refused to get out of the car.

After an hour, the suspect was removed from the car, the release stated. He was taken to Akron City Hospital with a minor head injury.

Police arrested Marcus Coker, 35, of Akron. He is charged with failure to comply, fleeing and alluding. He was also wanted for aggravated burglary, disrupting public service, domestic violence and theft from an incident that happened a few days prior with an ex-girlfriend.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation (BCI &I) is assisting the Akron Police Department with the investigation. The officer who fired the shot is a two and a half year veteran and was placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.