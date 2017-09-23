When the Cleveland Fire Department ‘crashes’ your wedding…

CLEVELAND – It’s not usually a welcome event when a bunch of people crash your wedding reception…but in this case, the bride was very happy about it!

Cleveland Fire Fighters respond to kitchen fire 420 Superior (Old Arcade) during bridal party. No injuries. Quick action saves the Big Day! pic.twitter.com/Rll7L7gOX9 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) September 23, 2017

The Cleveland Fire Department was called out to extinguish a kitchen fire in the 1890 Restaurant inside the Hyatt at The Arcade on Saturday. And as the Arcade is a beautiful venue for a wedding, it’s no surprise that there was a wedding reception going on.

So what else is a bride to do but take pictures with the heroes that saved her big day!?

As you can see from the department’s tweet, no one was injured. Everyone did, however, live happily ever after.