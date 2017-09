The Ohio State Marching Band paid honor on Saturday to a trip the band took 60 years ago. That was when TBDBITL made the journey all the way to California for the January 1958 Rose Bowl. Enjoy their performance in the video above.

And yes, there was a quadruple script Ohio.

The Buckeyes on the field made a journey as well on Saturday, as they rolled over UNLV with a 54-21 win.

Go Bucks!