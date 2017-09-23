September heat wave: the heat is on, but the lifeguards are gone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - At Metroparks' beaches you'll spot all the signs of summer with one big exception: no lifeguards on duty.

As the fall heat wave continues the weather has yet to catch up with the changing season. The start of fall is reminiscent of the hottest summer day.

Signs posted at Metroparks state that lifeguards are on duty through Labor Day, despite soaring temperatures and crowded beaches. Some parents tell Fox 8 they wish the rules about lifeguards had more to do with the weather than the calendar.

"I would always like to have some kind of extra supervision and extra set of eyes," said parent Grace Toth at Edgewater Beach. "I'm turning over my shoulder every second here."

Other parents at Huntington Beach don't seem to mind the absence of lifeguards.

"It's hot but the water helps cool down," said Lauren DeFazio at Huntington Beach. "My husband is training for an Iron Man so he's swimming laps right now."

Many across our area avoided the lake completely. Instead they sought out the sun instead of trying to shy away from it. The weather helped bring more people out to the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer at Edgewater Park than last year.

"I think people were excited that's it's officially fall and it is so warm that they could come out, have a great day at Edgewater and still support the kids at St. Jude," said Ashley Eddie, regional development representative with St. Jude.

No matter if you're looking to beat the heat or find ways to soak up the sun. One thing is clear, the dog days of summer aren't ready to surrender to fall.