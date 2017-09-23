× Ohio troopers seize more than 13K of cocaine during traffic stop in Ashtabula

ASHTABULA, COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol earlier this week seized $13,850 worth of cocaine and crack during a traffic stop in Ashtabula County.

The department said on its Facebook page that o September 18, a 2009 Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania registration was stopped on Interstate 90 for a lanes violation.

During a pat down of 36-year-old Chibuzo Moore, of Erie, Pa., he voluntarily took out a bag containing 69 grams of cocaine.

A second bag with 83 grams of crack was later recovered in the car.

Authorities say the drugs have a street value of $13,850.

Moore was charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine. Both are first-degree felonies. He’s being held in the Ashtabula County Jail.