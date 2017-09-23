LeBron James releases video clarifying tweet about President, Warriors visit

CLEVELAND – LeBron James released a video Saturday, clarifying an earlier tweet he’d sent out in response to President Donald Trump’s tweet uninviting the Golden State Warriors to the White House.

In the later video, posted on Uninterrupted, James contents that Trump has tried to divide the country. “I’m just a little frustrated man…He’s now using sports as the platform to try to divide us,” James said. “We all know how much sports brings us together. … It’s not something I can be quiet about.”

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017

James also said that “asking the NFL owners to take players off the field because they’re exercising their rights…and that’s not right.”

Golden State’s Stephen Curry made it clear he was not interested in a traditional post-title White House visit after the team’s 2017 NBA Championship.

Curry told reporters on Friday: “I don’t want to go … my beliefs stay the same.”

Trump weighed in Saturday from his golf club Bedminster, New Jersey. He said: “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

The Warriors said in a statement that they will not visit the White House, but will visit Washington in February to celebrate “equality, diversity and inclusion.”