Coroner: Boy died of fentanyl overdose, not choking on gum

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio coroner has concluded that a 12-year-old boy found unresponsive during a birthday sleepover died from an accidental overdose of the powerful painkiller fentanyl, not from choking on a piece of gum.

Columbus police tell WCMH-TV that they’re investigating how Kanye Champelle came into contact with the drug before he was found during his cousin’s party at an apartment complex in July. He died two days later.

The Franklin County coroner found no sign of an injection, and the autopsy didn’t specify how contact with the drug might have occurred.

Medics who responded to the scene removed a wad of chewing gum from the boy’s throat. The coroner determined that choking was a factor but not the cause of his death.