Another record-setting day in the heat department

CLEVELAND - We have another new record for today! We hit 91 degrees this afternoon breaking our old record of 89 set in 2010. We’re officially in a heat wave too! So far, a 3-day stretch of 90+ days.

Still little movement in the overall pattern for the next few days. To give you an idea of how rare it is to reach 90 this late in September (after the 21st) it’s only happened TWO other times. Once in 1953 (95) and 1895 (92). Historically, the chances are under 1%.

You may want to water your mums! We’re in a dry stretch…next shot of rain comes at us Wednesday night.