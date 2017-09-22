With 27th win in 28 games, Tribe performed rare feat not accomplished since 1884

SEATTLE — The record-setting Indians have more history in their sights as they open a series at Seattle.

Cleveland has won 27 of 28, a first in the majors since the 1884 Providence Grays, who went 28-1 before the Detroit Wolverines ended their run.

.@Indians have won 27 of 28 games. That’s the most wins in a 28-game span since the Providence Grays went on to win 28 of 29 … in 1884!!! pic.twitter.com/FI0I6Z2qzv — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 21, 2017

The Indians have reeled off five straight victories since ending a 22-game winning streak, with Trevor Bauer getting their only loss since Aug. 24.

Bauer takes the ball tonight against Mariners righty Erasmo Ramirez.

