With 27th win in 28 games, Tribe performed rare feat not accomplished since 1884

Posted 11:47 am, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:59AM, September 22, 2017

SEATTLE — The record-setting Indians have more history in their sights as they open a series at Seattle.

Cleveland has won 27 of 28, a first in the majors since the 1884 Providence Grays, who went 28-1 before the Detroit Wolverines ended their run.

The Indians have reeled off five straight victories since ending a 22-game winning streak, with Trevor Bauer getting their only loss since Aug. 24.

Bauer takes the ball tonight against Mariners righty Erasmo Ramirez.

