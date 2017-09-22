With 27th win in 28 games, Tribe performed rare feat not accomplished since 1884

SEATTLE — The record-setting Indians have more history in their sights as they open a series at Seattle.
Cleveland has won 27 of 28, a first in the majors since the 1884 Providence Grays, who went 28-1 before the Detroit Wolverines ended their run.
The Indians have reeled off five straight victories since ending a 22-game winning streak, with Trevor Bauer getting their only loss since Aug. 24.
Bauer takes the ball tonight against Mariners righty Erasmo Ramirez.
**Read more on the Cleveland Indians**
41.499320 -81.694361