Teams kneel in prayer to remember high school quarterback who died after shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Two high school football teams remembered a high school quarterback who passed away after being shot.

Players from John Hay and Glenville knelt in prayer before Friday night's game began. They were paying tribute to Michael Chappman, who was a quarterback at John Hay.

The 17-year-old passed away in July, a few weeks after he was shot. He was in a park on Ansel Road in Cleveland on July 6 when both he and his friend were shot.

Chappman suffered a gunshot wound to the spine and was paralyzed from the waist down. He was determined to walk again, but died of his injuries on July 23.

His 17-year-old friend was treated and released.

In August, police released video of the suspect vehicle.

John Hay is wearing Chappman's number on their helmets this season. They have dedicated the season to his memory.

