Suspect leads law enforcement on 45-minute, high-speed chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A suspect lead multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase that lasted about 45 minutes before crashing into the back of a police cruiser.

It all began with an incident involving two cars in Middleburg Heights. Police said one of the vehicles was stopped and officers found drugs and guns inside. The driver of the other vehicle, a white Cadillac, drove away.

Around 2:45 a.m. Friday, a North Royalton Police officer spotted the Cadillac and chased it through Parma, Parma Heights, and into Cleveland. A North Royalton police cruiser rear-ended the car.

Once in Cleveland, the Ohio State Highway Patrol joined in the chase and the same North Royalton police cruiser that rear-ended the suspect's car was able to get ahead of the vehicle. That's when the suspect crashed into the police cruiser and the chase came to an end at Denison Ave. and Fulton Rd.

Police said speeds reached up to 60 miles-per-hour on roads where the speed limit was just 25 miles-per-hour. Fox 8 News photographer Eric Hunker captured several portions of the 45-minute, high-speed chase on a dashboard camera.

45min pursuit by N @NorthRoyaltonPD ends with suspect crashing into cruiser. VIDEO:My dashcam captured the chase on CLE west side. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/iosHLQlsDG — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) September 22, 2017

Officers said the suspect and a dog were in the vehicle. They did not find any drugs or guns, but they believe the driver was drunk.

