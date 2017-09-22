Summit Mall to host job fair for holiday hiring

FAIRLAWN, Ohio– Summit Mall in Fairlawn is planning a free job fair next week to fill positions in time for the holidays.

The event is Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at stations in front of participating stores. Macy’s, PINK, Justice, Francesca’s, Buckle, Yankee Candle and more are hiring.

Openings include sales associates and customer service, as range from part-time to full-time, and temporary to permanent.

Candidates should dress to impress and bring copies of their resume. They should also be prepared to discuss schedules and start dates.