Statue created to honor fallen K9 Jethro now in rightful place at memorial cemetery

CANTON, Ohio — A statue created to honor Canton police K9 Jethro, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, is finally home in the Police K-9 Association Memorial Cemetery.

Utah sculptor Lena Toritch made the life-size statue of Jethro. The statue was a surprise to Jethro’s partner, Officer Ryan Davis.

The 3-year-old German shepherd was investigating with Davis when he was shot during a break-in at a grocery in January 2016. He died the following day.

The statue created in his memory will now be the centerpiece of the newly-designed police K9 dog cemetery.

