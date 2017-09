Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND --It's really hot in Cleveland; in fact, it's so hot, we tied a record on the first day of fall: 92°!

The old record was set in 1895 of 92°.

To give you an idea of how rare it is to reach 90 this late in September (after the 21st) it's only happened in 1953 (95) and 1895 (92). Historically, the chances are under 1%.

